Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,683.13
    -384.17 (-1.82%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,963.99
    -57.85 (-1.15%)
     

  • DOW

    38,311.01
    -486.37 (-1.25%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7379
    -0.0055 (-0.74%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    77.13
    +0.21 (+0.27%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    66,185.85
    -1,222.37 (-1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,004.90
    -28.10 (-1.38%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,976.14
    -69.11 (-3.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2750
    +0.1030 (+2.47%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,754.21
    -188.33 (-1.18%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    14.86
    +0.93 (+6.68%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,496.01
    -77.68 (-1.03%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    37,963.97
    +1,066.55 (+2.89%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6881
    -0.0016 (-0.23%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS FALL AFTER U.S. INFLATION COOLS LESS THAN ANTICIPATED

U.S. stocks slid away from recent highs as investors digested a hotter-than-expected January inflation report

Stocks in play: Magna International Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange had accepted its Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid. Pursuant to the Notice, Magna may purchase up to 300,000 Magna Common Shares, representing approximately 0.11% of its public float. As at February 1, Magna had 286,780,238 issued and outstanding Common Shares, including a public float of 286,433,600 Common Shares. Magna International Inc.

Read: