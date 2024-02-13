Stocks in play: Magna International Inc.
Today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange had accepted its Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid. Pursuant to the Notice, Magna may purchase up to 300,000 Magna Common Shares, representing approximately 0.11% of its public float. As at February 1, Magna had 286,780,238 issued and outstanding Common Shares, including a public float of 286,433,600 Common Shares. Magna International Inc.
