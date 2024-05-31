Stocks in play: Loop Energy Inc.

Reuters

The Bank of Canada will trim interest rates to 4.75% on June 5, according to three-quarters of economists in a Reuters poll which showed three further cuts this year, with the last one hanging on a knife's edge. Although inflation has been within the central bank's 1%-3% target for a few months, the poll results underscore questions on how much the BoC can diverge from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to wait until at least September and possibly even later. Economists' forecasts, which tend to lag financial market bets, are currently more aggressive than market pricing, which has only factored in two BoC cuts this year.