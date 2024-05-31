Stocks in play: Loop Energy Inc.
Has received a letter from the Toronto Stock Exchange advising the Company that it is reviewing the eligibility for the continued listing on the TSX and that a TSX Listing Committee meeting has been scheduled for September 20, for that purpose. Loop Energy Inc. shares T.LPEN are trading up $0.01 at $0.06.
