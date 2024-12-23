Stocks in play: Lithium Americas Corp.

In This Article:
Today announced the closing of its previously announced joint venture with General Motors Holdings LLC to fund, develop, construct and operate Thacker Pass in Humboldt County, Nevada to supply battery-quality lithium carbonate for the North American critical minerals supply chain. Lithium Americas Corp. shares T.LAC are trading up $0.27 at $4.34.
