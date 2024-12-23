Baystreet
Stocks in play: Lithium Americas Corp.
Today announced the closing of its previously announced joint venture with General Motors Holdings LLC to fund, develop, construct and operate Thacker Pass in Humboldt County, Nevada to supply battery-quality lithium carbonate for the North American critical minerals supply chain. Lithium Americas Corp. shares T.LAC are trading up $0.27 at $4.34.

