Stocks in play: Lithium Americas Corp.

Announced an increased mineral resource and mineral reserve estimate for the Thacker Pass lithium project in Humboldt County, Nevada, including the release of an independent National Instrument 43-101 technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Thacker Pass Project Humboldt County, Nevada, USA,” and an independent S-K 1300 technical report entitled “S-K 1300 Technical Report on the Thacker Pass Project Humboldt County, Nevada, USA,” both dated effective December 31, 2024. Lithium Americas Corp. shares T.LAC are trading up $0.23 at $5.11.
