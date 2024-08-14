Stocks in play: LifeSpeak Inc.
Announced today its financial and operational results for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Second quarter 2024 revenue of $12.4 million consistent with first quarter 2024 revenue. Adjusted EBITDA for second quarter 2024 of $2.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 21%LifeSpeak Inc. shares T.LSPK are trading unchanged at $0.47.
