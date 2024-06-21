Advertisement
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS WOBBLE AS NVIDIA, AI RALLY SHOWS SIGNS OF FATIGUE

Other chip stocks, including Broadcom and Qualcomm, slump with Nvidia in early trading

Stocks in play: Lassonde Industries Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Has entered into a definitive agreement, through one of its U.S. subsidiaries, with Thomas Zidian and members of his family to acquire The Zidian Group, which operates Summer Garden Food Manufacturing, a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of specialty food, for a consideration of US$235.0 million, payable at closing. Lassonde Industries Inc. shares T.LAS.A are trading unchanged at $140.14.

