Stocks in play: Lassonde Industries Inc.
Has entered into a definitive agreement, through one of its U.S. subsidiaries, with Thomas Zidian and members of his family to acquire The Zidian Group, which operates Summer Garden Food Manufacturing, a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of specialty food, for a consideration of US$235.0 million, payable at closing. Lassonde Industries Inc. shares T.LAS.A are trading unchanged at $140.14.
