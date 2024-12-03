Stocks in play: Kits Eyecare Ltd.

Canadian banks to show mixed Q4 earnings as mortgage renewals, rate cuts loom

Four out of Canada's six largest banks are expected to show a rise in earnings for the fourth quarter as Bay Street turns its focus to the lenders' forecasts for the new year amid interest rate cuts, a slew of mortgage renewals and a new government south of the border. They faced several challenges over the past year that prompted lenders to set aside more money to cover for souring loans as clients struggled to make their mortgage and loan payments in a high interest rate environment and elevated costs of living.