Stocks in play: Kits Eyecare Ltd.

Announced record-breaking results from the Company's Black Friday event. Total sales were $4.3 million, 56% year-over-year increase from prior Black Friday week. Black Friday sales exceeded $1.02M, showing approximately 15% EBITDAOver 11,500 glasses units ordered, a weekly record. Repeat customers contributed 65% of total revenue. Kits Eyecare Ltd. shares T.KITS are trading down $0.08 at $8.87.
