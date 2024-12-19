Stocks in play: Kinaxis Inc.

In This Article:
Today announced a $40,000 academic award to help students looking to pursue careers in supply chain. Kinaxis is strengthening its partnerships with Texas Christian University, University of Toronto and Carleton University to provide each institution with a portion of the award to go towards helping students currently enrolled in supply chain, AI or computer science programs to shape the future of supply chains. Kinaxis Inc. shares T.KXS are trading up $2.80 at $178.99.
