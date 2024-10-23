Stocks in play: Kinaxis Inc.

In This Article:
Has made a strong showing in Newsweek’s inaugural list of Canada’s Most Responsible Companies 2025. The Ottawa-based software company placed 38th out of the 700 companies evaluated. The list is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Kinaxis Inc. shares T.KXS are trading unchanged at $157.05.
Read:
-
China’s Copper Imports Surge in September, Signaling Strong Demand for Critical Metal
-
Retail Goes Global: Cross-Border Online Shopping Surges Among Consumers Worldwide
-
Biotech Advances Gain Momentum Amid October’s Rising Breast Cancer Rates and Awareness Efforts
-
From Farm to Table Restaurants See Profit Potential in Sustainability
-
FDA Oncology Approvals Accelerate as Global Cancer Rates Set to Climb 77%