Stocks in play: Kinaxis® Inc.

Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to a three-year low of 2.7% in April and core measures continued to ease, data showed on Tuesday, prompting money markets to see an increased chance of an interest rate cut in June. The April inflation figures are critical for Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, who has repeatedly said he would like to see more evidence that prices are easing before deciding on when to start cutting rates. "Canadian central bankers should have the evidence they need to begin easing monetary policy," Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy for Desjardins Group, wrote in a note, adding that he was expecting the first rate cut to happen in June.