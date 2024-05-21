Advertisement
Canada markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,510.76
    +45.39 (+0.20%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,305.64
    -2.49 (-0.05%)
     

  • DOW

    39,829.00
    +22.23 (+0.06%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7319
    -0.0023 (-0.31%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    79.00
    -0.80 (-1.00%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    96,569.32
    +4,938.26 (+5.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,537.32
    +48.78 (+3.28%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,430.50
    -8.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,094.23
    -8.27 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4060
    -0.0310 (-0.70%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,754.94
    -39.93 (-0.24%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.40
    +0.25 (+2.06%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,402.37
    -21.83 (-0.26%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,946.93
    -122.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6744
    -0.0012 (-0.18%)
     
BREAKING:

JUNE BOC CUT LIKELY 'ALL CLEAR' AFTER INFLATION EASES TO 2.7%

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.2% last month, says Statistics Canada

Stocks in play: Kinaxis® Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Announced that Servier, a global independent pharmaceutical group, has selected Kinaxis to help revolutionize its supply chain planning capabilities with a view to accelerating time to market for its portfolio of life-saving drugs. Kinaxis® Inc. shares T.KXS are trading unchanged at $156.22.

Read: