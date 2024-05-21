Stocks in play: Kinaxis® Inc.
Announced that Servier, a global independent pharmaceutical group, has selected Kinaxis to help revolutionize its supply chain planning capabilities with a view to accelerating time to market for its portfolio of life-saving drugs. Kinaxis® Inc. shares T.KXS are trading unchanged at $156.22.
