Stocks in play: Keyera Corp.

Announced its 2023 year-end financial results today, Net earnings were $49 million for the fourth quarter (Q4 2022 – net loss of $82 million) and $424 million for the full year (2022 – $328 million). These results include a non-cash impairment charge of $210 million in the fourth quarter related to the Wildhorse terminal. Keyera Corp. shares T.KEY are trading unchanged at $32.76.



Read: