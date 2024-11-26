Stocks in play: JIVA Technologies Inc

Announces the launch of wegotgroceries.com as part of a joint venture with We Got Groceries. Now that the website is live, JIVA will focus on marketing this highly curated online grocery store, which specializes in health and wellness products. The newly launched platform integrates with distribution centers across the USA to ensure quick and efficient delivery of shelf-stable, refrigerated, and frozen goods. Net profits from all online sales will be shared equally, with a 50/50 split between the companies. We Got Groceries aims to capture a share of the USD 554.04 billion global health and wellness food market* by making these products more accessible to consumers across the U.S. JIVA Technologies Inc shares C.JIVA are trading up one cent at $0.38.



Read: