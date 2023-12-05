Advertisement
Canada markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,415.64
    +5.43 (+0.03%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,559.40
    -10.38 (-0.23%)
     

  • DOW

    36,070.98
    -133.46 (-0.37%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7360
    -0.0027 (-0.37%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    73.80
    +0.76 (+1.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    57,245.14
    +677.69 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    862.48
    +1.94 (+0.22%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,041.20
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,866.95
    -15.07 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2010
    -0.0870 (-2.03%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    14,184.00
    -1.49 (-0.01%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.34
    +0.26 (+1.99%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,475.22
    -37.74 (-0.50%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    32,775.82
    -455.45 (-1.37%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6810
    -0.0005 (-0.07%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS SLIP AT OPEN AHEAD OF FRESH JOBS DATA

Reading on October job openings set to show slowing demand in labour market

Stocks in play: IAMGOLD Corporation

Baystreet.ca

Has signed a definitive arrangement agreement with Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. pursuant to which IAMGOLD has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Vanstar by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. IAMGOLD Corporation shares T.IMG are trading down $0.06 at $3.35.

