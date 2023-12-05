Stocks in play: IAMGOLD Corporation
Has signed a definitive arrangement agreement with Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. pursuant to which IAMGOLD has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Vanstar by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. IAMGOLD Corporation shares T.IMG are trading down $0.06 at $3.35.
