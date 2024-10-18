Stocks in play: HEALWELL AI Inc.
Announced that Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of HEALWELL, will be participating at the 17th Annual LD Micro Main Event taking place at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 28-30. HEALWELL AI Inc. shares T.AIDX are trading down $0.03 at $1.30.
