Canada markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    24,753.52
    +63.04 (+0.26%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,856.14
    +14.67 (+0.25%)
     

  • DOW

    43,141.03
    -98.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7245
    -0.0005 (-0.07%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    69.13
    -1.54 (-2.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    94,543.72
    +2,118.66 (+2.29%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.75
    -0.01 (-0.77%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,734.40
    +26.90 (+0.99%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,283.79
    +2.94 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0750
    -0.0210 (-0.51%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    18,488.38
    +114.78 (+0.62%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    18.46
    -0.65 (-3.40%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,335.23
    -49.90 (-0.60%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,981.75
    +70.56 (+0.18%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6670
    -0.0020 (-0.30%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS TRADE MIXED AS NETFLIX EARNINGS BEAT SUPPORTS

Its profit surged to outstrip Street estimates; revenue, subscriber growth also stronger than expected

Stocks in play: HEALWELL AI Inc.

Announced that Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of HEALWELL, will be participating at the 17th Annual LD Micro Main Event taking place at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 28-30. HEALWELL AI Inc. shares T.AIDX are trading down $0.03 at $1.30.

