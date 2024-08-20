Stocks in play: Happy Creek Minerals Ltd.
Announces that it will effect a non-brokered private placement of a maximum of 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit for maximum gross proceeds of $500,000. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. shares V.HPY are trading unchanged at $0.06.
