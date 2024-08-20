Advertisement
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS WOBBLE IN EARLY TRADING AFTER 8-DAY WIN STREAK

Wall Street expects Fed chair Powell to set stage this Friday for a September rate cut

Stocks in play: Happy Creek Minerals Ltd.

Baystreet.ca

Announces that it will effect a non-brokered private placement of a maximum of 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit for maximum gross proceeds of $500,000. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. shares V.HPY are trading unchanged at $0.06.

