Stocks in play: Grande Portage Resources Ltd.
Reported an updated NI 43-101 Independent Mineral Resource Estimate for its 100% controlled Herbert Gold Deposit located in S.E. Alaska. The Mineral Resource Estimate has a base case mineral resource cut to 181 grams per tonne gold (gpt Au). The Mineral Resource is reported at a 2.5 gpt cutoff grade and consists of: An Indicated Resource of 1,438,500 ounces of gold at an average grade of 9.47 gpt Au in 4,726,000 tonnes. An Inferred Resource of 515,700 ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.85 gpt Au in 1,813,000 tonnes. Grande Portage Resources Ltd. shares V.GPG are trading up $0.02 at $0.21.
