Stocks in play: New Gold Inc.

Advises that Yohann Bouchard and the Company have mutually decided to part ways. Mr. Bouchard's last day as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer was January 31, 2025. New Gold Inc. shares T.NGD are trading unchanged at $4.39.
