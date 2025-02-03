Baystreet
Stocks in play: New Gold Inc.
Baystreet.ca

In This Article:

Advises that Yohann Bouchard and the Company have mutually decided to part ways. Mr. Bouchard's last day as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer was January 31, 2025. New Gold Inc. shares T.NGD are trading unchanged at $4.39.

Read:

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories