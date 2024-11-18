Stocks in play: GoGold Resources Inc.

In This Article:
Will be participating in Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2024, which will take place on November 21st and 22nd at The Westin Grand Frankfurt. Members of the GoGold Resources Inc. management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present to an audience of European investors. GoGold Resources Inc. shares T.GGD are trading up $0.08 at $1.28.
