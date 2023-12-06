Advertisement
Canada markets close in 3 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,361.26
    -14.67 (-0.07%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,570.01
    +2.83 (+0.06%)
     

  • DOW

    36,155.36
    +30.80 (+0.09%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7360
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    69.34
    -2.98 (-4.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    59,595.81
    +1,292.70 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    895.74
    +653.06 (+269.11%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,047.70
    +11.40 (+0.56%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,871.21
    +15.17 (+0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1210
    -0.0500 (-1.20%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    14,245.68
    +15.77 (+0.11%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.78
    -0.07 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,515.38
    +25.54 (+0.34%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    33,445.90
    +670.08 (+2.04%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6820
    +0.0008 (+0.12%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS FLAT WITH MORE SIGNS OF WEAKENING U.S. LABOUR MARKET

The soft ADP private-payrolls numbers come ahead of Friday's important monthly jobs report

Stocks in play: Givex Corp.

Baystreet.ca

Announced its integration with Uber Direct, which allows merchants to add on-demand delivery to their website, app or other ordering channels. Givex Corp. shares T.GIVX are trading up $0.01 at $0.54.

Read: