Stocks in play: George Weston Limited

In This Article:
Announced its consolidated unaudited results for the 16 weeks ended October 5, 2024. Revenue was $18,685 million, an increase of $278 million, or 1.5%. Adjusted EBITDA was $2,158 million, an increase of $139 million, or 6.9%. Net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company were $15 million ($0.08 per common share), a decrease of $595 million, or 97.5%. George Weston Limited shares T.WN are trading down $5.56 at $216.59.
Read:
-
Biotech Companies’ Q3 Updates: Promising Cancer Treatments on the Horizon
-
As Quantum Computing Advances, Healthcare Faces Urgent Push Towards Quantum-Safe Security Measures
-
Inside the AI-Healthcare Boom: Breakthroughs in Diagnostics and Personalized Treatment
-
With Gold Forecasted to Hit $3000, Analysts Say Mining Stocks Are Primed for Growth
-
Trillions in Green Energy Investment Needed to Achieve Net Zero Goals