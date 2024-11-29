Stocks in play: G2 Goldfields Inc.

In This Article:
Has filed the requisite notice setting the record and meeting date in respect of an annual and special meeting of shareholders of G2. At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to approve, among other things, a special resolution approving the Proposed Spin-Out. The record date for the determination of Shareholders eligible to attend and vote at the Meeting has been set as December 17. G2 Goldfields Inc. shares T.GTWO are trading unchanged at $2.10.
