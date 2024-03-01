Stocks in play: Fury Gold Mines Limited
Announced the completion of the previously announced agreement whereby Fury has purchased Newmont Corporation's 49.978% interest in the Éléonore South gold project in Quebec, along with Newmont's 30,392,372 shares of Sirios Resources Inc. Fury Gold Mines Limited shares T.FURY are trading down $0.01 at $0.46.
