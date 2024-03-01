Stocks in play: Fury Gold Mines Limited

Reuters

WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) -A former executive of the blank-check acquisition vehicle that plans to take Donald Trump's social media company public sued to block the deal until he obtained a larger payout, according to a lawsuit docketed on Thursday in Delaware. ARC Global Investments II, which is controlled by Patrick Orlando, said it was being short-changed the amount of stock it should receive in Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) once it merged with the former president's Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (TMTG). It asked the Delaware's Court of Chancery to expedite the case to resolve the stake prior to the March 22 vote by DWAC shareholders to approve the deal.