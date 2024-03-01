Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,539.86
    +176.25 (+0.83%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,108.63
    +12.36 (+0.24%)
     

  • DOW

    38,999.19
    +2.80 (+0.01%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7373
    +0.0008 (+0.11%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    79.85
    +1.59 (+2.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    83,873.77
    -1,771.27 (-2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,068.90
    +14.20 (+0.69%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,065.59
    +10.74 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2210
    -0.0310 (-0.73%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,142.69
    +50.77 (+0.32%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.22
    -0.18 (-1.34%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,665.01
    +34.99 (+0.46%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,910.82
    +744.63 (+1.90%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6800
    -0.0014 (-0.21%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS SUBDUED AFTER RECORD-SETTING RALLY

Stocks are kicking off March in a subdued mood, a shift from Thurssday's upbeat reaction to PCE data

Stocks in play: Fury Gold Mines Limited

Baystreet.ca

Announced the completion of the previously announced agreement whereby Fury has purchased Newmont Corporation's 49.978% interest in the Éléonore South gold project in Quebec, along with Newmont's 30,392,372 shares of Sirios Resources Inc. Fury Gold Mines Limited shares T.FURY are trading down $0.01 at $0.46.

Read: