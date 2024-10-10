Advertisement
Canada markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    24,258.55
    +33.65 (+0.14%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,785.49
    -6.55 (-0.11%)
     

  • DOW

    42,429.70
    -82.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7271
    -0.0023 (-0.32%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    74.92
    +1.68 (+2.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    83,290.91
    -2,357.38 (-2.75%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.73
    +0.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,637.60
    +11.60 (+0.44%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,182.65
    -17.94 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0800
    +0.0130 (+0.32%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    18,288.55
    -3.06 (-0.02%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    20.92
    +0.06 (+0.29%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,237.73
    -6.01 (-0.07%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,380.89
    +102.93 (+0.26%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6651
    -0.0013 (-0.20%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS PULL BACK AFTER HOTTER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. INFLATION PRINT

Consumer prices rose 0.2% in September, more than the 0.1% rise Wall Street was expecting

Stocks in play: Fortuna Mining Corp.

Baystreet.ca
·1 min read

Reports production results for the third quarter of 2024 from its five operating mines in West Africa and Latin America. Gold equivalent production was 110,820 ounces; compared to 128,671 oz Au Eq in Q3 2023 and 116,570 oz Au Eq in Q2 2024. Gold production of 91,251 ounces; compared to 94,821 oz Au in Q3 2023 and 92,716 oz Au in Q2 2024. Silver production of 816,187 ounces; compared to 1,680,751 oz Ag in Q3 2023 and 990,574 oz Ag in Q2 2024. Zinc and lead production of 12.8 million and 10.0 million pounds; compared to 14.0 million and 10.3 million pounds in Q3 2023, respectively. Fortuna Mining Corp. shares T.FVI are trading up $0.09 at $6.26.

Read: