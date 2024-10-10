Stocks in play: Fortuna Mining Corp.

Reports production results for the third quarter of 2024 from its five operating mines in West Africa and Latin America. Gold equivalent production was 110,820 ounces; compared to 128,671 oz Au Eq in Q3 2023 and 116,570 oz Au Eq in Q2 2024. Gold production of 91,251 ounces; compared to 94,821 oz Au in Q3 2023 and 92,716 oz Au in Q2 2024. Silver production of 816,187 ounces; compared to 1,680,751 oz Ag in Q3 2023 and 990,574 oz Ag in Q2 2024. Zinc and lead production of 12.8 million and 10.0 million pounds; compared to 14.0 million and 10.3 million pounds in Q3 2023, respectively. Fortuna Mining Corp. shares T.FVI are trading up $0.09 at $6.26.



