Stocks in play: First Mining Gold Corp.

Has received a positive conformity determination from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada following the submission of the Final Environmental Impact Statement for the Springpole Gold Project on November 4. First Mining Gold Corp. shares T.FF are trading up $0.01 at $0.14.
