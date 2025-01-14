Stocks in play: Fiera Capital Corporation

In This Article:
Has been recognized as a Top Performer at the Global Manager Research 2024 Top Performer Awards. This award recognizes asset managers and funds which are available to Canadian Institutional investors. Fiera Capital Corporation shares T.FSZ are trading up $0.03 at $8.28.
