Stocks in play: Exchange Income Corporation

Announced today that the Directors of the Corporation have declared eligible dividends totaling $0.22 per share for the month ended January 31, 2025 payable February 14, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2025. Exchange Income Corporation shares T.EIF are trading up $0.07 at $53.64.

