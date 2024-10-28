Stocks in play: Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

In This Article:
Will be presenting two posters at the American College of Gastroenterology Annual Scientific Meeting 2024, being held in Philadelphia, Till Wednesday. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares T.EPRX are trading unchanged at $3.43.
