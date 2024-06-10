Stocks in play: Energy Fuels Inc.
Has achieved commercial production of separated neodymium-praseodymium at its White Mesa Mill in Utah. Critically, the NdPr produced by Energy Fuels' meets the applicable product specifications of REE metal-makers, who specialize in the manufacture of REE-based alloys required for the permanent magnets widely used for electric motors in both battery powered electric vehicles and dual power hybrids. Energy Fuels Inc. shares T.EFR are trading up $0.39 at $8.52.
