Stocks in play: Enbridge Inc.

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Enbridge Inc. reported a profit of $1.73 billion in its fourth quarter compared with loss a year earlier when it took a large non-cash goodwill impairment charge. The company says the profit amounted to 81 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31. The result compared with a loss of $1.07 billion or 53 cents per share in the last three months of 2022 when the company took at $2.5-billion charge relate to its gas transmission business. On an adjusted basis, Enbridge says it earned 6