Stocks in play: Enbridge Inc.
Announced today its 2024 financial guidance and an annualized common share dividend increase from $3.55 to $3.66 per share effective March 1, 2024. Enbridge Inc. shares T.ENB are trading up $0.50 at $46.87.
