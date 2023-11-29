Stocks in play: Enbridge Inc.

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Scotiabank's profits took a sizable hit last quarter as it felt the early effects of the slowing economy, and prepared for worse to come. The bank on Tuesday kicked off the fourth quarter banking results by reporting a net income of almost $1.39 billion, or $1.02 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, down from $2.09 billion or $1.63 per diluted share in the same period a year earlier. The results were heavily weighed down by the amount of money it had set aside for potential