Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,073.38
    +36.61 (+0.18%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,574.29
    +19.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • DOW

    35,476.75
    +59.77 (+0.17%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7361
    -0.0008 (-0.11%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    76.54
    +0.13 (+0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    51,244.09
    +414.65 (+0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    779.54
    -5.96 (-0.76%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,065.70
    +5.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,823.52
    +30.71 (+1.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2650
    -0.0710 (-1.64%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    14,358.59
    +76.84 (+0.54%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.62
    -0.07 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,420.88
    -34.36 (-0.46%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    33,321.22
    -87.17 (-0.26%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6704
    +0.0004 (+0.06%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS OPEN HIGHER AMID REVIVED HOPES FOR FED RATE CUT

Top Fed official says 'no reason' for high rates if inflation continues to cool consistently

Stocks in play: Enbridge Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Announced today its 2024 financial guidance and an annualized common share dividend increase from $3.55 to $3.66 per share effective March 1, 2024. Enbridge Inc. shares T.ENB are trading up $0.50 at $46.87.

Read: