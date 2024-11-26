Stocks in play: Eloro Resources Ltd.

Announced the initial assay results in its definition diamond drilling program in the potential Santa Barbara starter pit area in the Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project in the Potosi Department of southwestern Bolivia. To date 2,561.9m of diamond drilling have been completed in six holes including two holes in progress. PQ core size has been used for all holes in this program to obtain larger, more representative core samples. Eloro Resources Ltd. shares T.ELO are trading up $0.04 at $0.85.



