FORD DELAYS START OF E.V. PRODUCTION AT OAKVILLE, ONT. PLANT BY TWO YEARS

The U.S. automaker had planned to start production at the Canadian plant in 2025

Stocks in play: Element79 Gold Corp

Baystreet.ca

Announces it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 3, 2024. The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting today, April 3, 2024. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO and Director, James C. Tworek in real time. Element79 Gold Corp shares C.ELEM are trading -$0.02 at $0.30.

