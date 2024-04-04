Stocks in play: Element79 Gold Corp
Announces it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 3, 2024. The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting today, April 3, 2024. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO and Director, James C. Tworek in real time. Element79 Gold Corp shares C.ELEM are trading -$0.02 at $0.30.
