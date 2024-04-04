Stocks in play: Element79 Gold Corp

The Canadian Press

Canadians are continuing to be laid off as part of a wave of job cuts that began in 2023 as companies assessed their operations after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic passed. Tech companies, retailers and more have all begun shedding members of their workforce in a bid to navigate the economic downturn. These are some of the companies which have so far laid off Canadian workers in 2024: BCE Inc.: The Montreal-based telecommunications giant said on Feb. 8 it was cutting 4,800 jobs "at all leve