Stocks in play: Electrovaya Inc.

Announced an unaudited Fiscal Year 2024 ending September 30. Revenue update along with other business updates. All figures in this update are expressed in U.S dollars. Preliminary unaudited FY 2024 revenue is estimated at US$44.6 million. Margins for FY2024 is estimated at approximately 31%, Expected operating profit and improved Adjusted EBITD for FY2024. Electrovaya Inc. shares T.ELVA are trading down $0.03 at $3.73.

