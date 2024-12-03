Stocks in play: Electrovaya Inc.

In This Article:
Today announced it has received a purchase order valued at approximately US$4.1 million for immediate delivery of its batteries. The batteries will be used by a leading Fortune 500 retailer in the United States for powering material handling electric vehicles in two existing warehouse sites. Additional sites are also being planned for conversion on top of the two orders received. Electrovaya Inc. shares T.ELVA are trading up $0.14 at $3.85.
