Stocks in play: Ecora

Announces the approval by the Financial Conduct Authority of the transfer of the listing category of all of its ordinary shares from the Equity Shares (Transition) category of the Official List of the FCA to the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) category of the Official List in accordance with Rule 21.5, as modified by UKLR Transitional Provision 2 of the UK Listing Rules issued by the FCA. Ecora shares T.ECOR are trading down $0.01 at $1.19.



