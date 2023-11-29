Advertisement
STOCKS OPEN HIGHER AMID REVIVED HOPES FOR FED RATE CUT

Top Fed official says 'no reason' for high rates if inflation continues to cool consistently

Stocks in play: Dynacor Group Inc.

Announced its monthly dividend for December. The declaration of a dividend payment of C$0.01 per common share will be payable on December 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 8. This dividend represents the 45th dividend and 35th monthly payment made to shareholders. The Corporation recently announced that its Board of Directors had approved a 16% increase of its monthly dividend to C$0.01167 starting from January 2024. Dynacor Group Inc. shares T.DNG are trading up $0.01 at $3.83.

