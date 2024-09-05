Stocks in play: dynaCERT Inc.

The Observers

More than 70 people were killed in multiple attacks across the Pakistani province of Balochistan on August 25th and 26th in an operation claimed by the separatist militant group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). While the group claimed to have used suicide bombers and armed fighters against military and economic targets, Pakistani officials said the victims included migrant workers from the neighbouring Punjab region, who were dragged from their trucks and shot when they were identified as Punj