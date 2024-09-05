Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    23,150.45
    +109.69 (+0.48%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,538.93
    +18.86 (+0.34%)
     

  • DOW

    40,974.74
    -0.23 (-0.00%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7402
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    69.68
    +0.48 (+0.69%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    77,146.79
    +951.73 (+1.25%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.75
    +0.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,544.90
    +18.90 (+0.75%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,142.04
    -3.18 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7290
    -0.0390 (-1.04%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,252.73
    +168.43 (+0.99%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    20.55
    -0.77 (-3.61%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,260.31
    -9.29 (-0.11%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,657.09
    -390.52 (-1.05%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6674
    -0.0003 (-0.04%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS OPEN MIXED AS NEXT WAVE OF U.S. DATA LOOMS

Investors bracing for Friday's jobs report for August, crucial to the Fed's policy decision making

Stocks in play: dynaCERT Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Announced the September 2024 shipment of its proprietary HydraGEN™ Technology to three major open-pit mines located in Brazil and Peru, South America. This latest shipment, totaling 119 HydraGEN™ Units, including both the flagship HG1 and HG2 models, is part of a significant purchase order received through one of the Company’s dealers, with payment structured in stages. dynaCERT Inc. shares T.DYA are trading unchanged at $0.18.

