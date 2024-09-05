Stocks in play: dynaCERT Inc.
Announced the September 2024 shipment of its proprietary HydraGEN™ Technology to three major open-pit mines located in Brazil and Peru, South America. This latest shipment, totaling 119 HydraGEN™ Units, including both the flagship HG1 and HG2 models, is part of a significant purchase order received through one of the Company’s dealers, with payment structured in stages. dynaCERT Inc. shares T.DYA are trading unchanged at $0.18.
Read:
Analysts Predict Strong Growth for Cancer Vaccine Market: Key Biotech Stocks to Consider
AI and Biotech Developers Lead the Charge in the Next Healthcare Transformation
Copper Prices Steady as Optimism Grows: Miners Eye New Projects Amid Global Supply Chain Shifts
AI and Quantum Computing: The Next Frontier in Cybersecurity with NIST's New Standards
The Future of Medicine: Drug Delivery Innovations Leading a $700 Billion Market