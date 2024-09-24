Advertisement
Canada markets close in 4 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    23,978.37
    +83.66 (+0.35%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,718.71
    +0.14 (+0.00%)
     

  • DOW

    42,244.80
    +120.15 (+0.29%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7425
    +0.0036 (+0.49%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    71.64
    +1.27 (+1.80%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    85,036.95
    -60.55 (-0.07%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.79
    -0.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,669.20
    +16.70 (+0.63%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,216.09
    -4.19 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    +0.0080 (+0.21%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,972.00
    -2.27 (-0.01%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    16.22
    +0.33 (+2.07%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,277.61
    +17.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    37,940.59
    +216.68 (+0.57%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6652
    +0.0006 (+0.09%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS TRADE MIXED WITH FEDSPEAK, CHINA STIMULUS IN FOCUS

U.S. consumer confidence ebbs in September on labour market worries

Stocks in play: Dye & Durham Limited

Baystreet.ca

Announced that it will make an early repayment of CAD $20.3 million (USD $15 million) on the Company's USD $350 million aggregate principal amount senior secured Term Loan B Facility, on September 26. Dye & Durham Limited shares T.DND are trading down $0.03 at $15.77.

Read: