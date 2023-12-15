Stocks in play: Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.
Has declared a dividend for the 55th consecutive quarter, which will be paid on January 12, 2024, to shareholders of record on December 29, 2023, of $0.14 per share. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. shares T.DBM are trading unchanged at $7.79.
