Stocks in play: DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.
Announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted DIRTT’s notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid for DIRTT's 6.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due January 31, 2026 and its 6.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due December 31, 2026. The NCIB is expected to commence on August 28, 2024 and terminate on August 27, 2025. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. shares T.DRT are trading unchanged at $0.69.
