Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    23,388.01
    +101.93 (+0.44%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,631.31
    -3.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • DOW

    41,375.43
    +200.35 (+0.49%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7418
    +0.0014 (+0.19%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    77.49
    +2.66 (+3.56%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    85,488.09
    -1,080.72 (-1.25%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.79
    -0.02 (-2.57%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,551.00
    +4.70 (+0.18%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,234.86
    +16.16 (+0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    +0.0110 (+0.29%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,764.92
    -112.87 (-0.63%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    16.09
    +1.29 (+8.72%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,327.78
    +39.78 (+0.48%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,110.22
    -254.05 (-0.66%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6641
    +0.0031 (+0.47%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS RISE AT OPEN AS RATE-CUT BETS SHIFT AFTER JACKSON HOLE

Oil prices jump amid reports of production shutdowns in Libya, fears of escalating Mideast tensions

Stocks in play: DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.

Baystreet.ca

Announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted DIRTT’s notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid for DIRTT's 6.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due January 31, 2026 and its 6.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due December 31, 2026. The NCIB is expected to commence on August 28, 2024 and terminate on August 27, 2025. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. shares T.DRT are trading unchanged at $0.69.

Read: