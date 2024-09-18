Advertisement
Canada markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    23,599.71
    -77.99 (-0.33%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,632.33
    -2.25 (-0.04%)
     

  • DOW

    41,493.96
    -112.22 (-0.27%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7359
    +0.0003 (+0.04%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    70.95
    -0.24 (-0.34%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    80,723.70
    +672.02 (+0.84%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.77
    -0.02 (-2.45%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,599.70
    +7.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,209.42
    +3.94 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6810
    +0.0390 (+1.07%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,648.25
    +20.19 (+0.11%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    18.40
    +0.79 (+4.48%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,257.31
    -52.55 (-0.63%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,380.17
    +176.95 (+0.49%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6608
    -0.0008 (-0.12%)
     
BREAKING:

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS TO BUY OUT BELL'S SHARE OF MLSE FOR $4.7B

The purchase will not affect its debt leverage "and financing will include private investors", Rogers says

Stocks in play: Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd.

Baystreet.ca

Today announced that it has made an indirect investment in Dental Innovation Alliance VC Fund I, LP to support the Company’s commitment to innovation in dental technology. Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. shares T.DNTL are trading down $0.05 at $8.27.

Read: