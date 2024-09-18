Stocks in play: Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd.
Today announced that it has made an indirect investment in Dental Innovation Alliance VC Fund I, LP to support the Company’s commitment to innovation in dental technology. Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. shares T.DNTL are trading down $0.05 at $8.27.
