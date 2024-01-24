Stocks in play: Denison Mines Corp.
And Orano Canada Inc., as joint-venture partners in the McClean Lake Joint Venture, announce that the MLJV has approved a restart of uranium mining operations using the joint venture's patented Surface Access Borehole Resource Extraction mining method. Orano Canada owns a 77.5% interest and is the operator of the MLJV and Denison owns a 22.5% interest. Denison Mines Corp. shares T.DML are trading up $0.07 at $2.71.
