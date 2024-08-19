Stocks in play: D-BOX Technologies Inc.
Announced the renewal of its licensing rights for three years, with The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). This renewed partnership positions D-BOX as the only officially FIA licensed haptic system offered on the market today. D-BOX Technologies Inc. shares T.DBO are trading down $0.01 at $0.10.
