Stocks in play: Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Today reacted to the House Committee on Agriculture's approval of an amendment to the 2018 Farm Bill. As the largest operator in the cannabis sector and as a company that recently announced its entry into the hemp-derived THC products space, Curaleaf issued a statement to clarify its position regarding yesterday's Miller amendment. Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. shares T.CURA are trading up $0.08 at $6.54.
Read:
Big Players Lining Up to Secure Critical Supplies of Nickel Despite Price Drop
Agritech Market Boom: AI, IoT, and Biologicals Drive Growth to $49.2 Billion by 2031
Pancreatic Cancer Battle Intensifies with Biotech Sector's Advanced Treatments
Surge in AI Investments Promises Revolutionary Tools for White-Collar Work
Lithium's Future Looks Bright: Demand Expected to Surge by 1,500% by 2050 According to IEA Data