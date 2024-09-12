Stocks in play: Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

Storyful

US President Joe Biden jokingly accepted the offer to try on a Trump MAGA hat offered by a man attending an event in memory of 9/11 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, September 11.Footage filmed by Jana Musser shows Biden standing next to a man wearing a red Trump MAGA hat, and asking him to see it.The man invites Biden to wear the hat, and he accepts, before shaking the man’s hand.“Just remember: no eating dogs and cats,” Biden then adds laughing, in reference to Trump’s debunked comments about immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, allegedly eating cats and dogs.The Trump campaign immediately jumped on Biden’s gesture, posting on X a picture of the president wearing the MAGA hat with the caption “Thanks for the support, Joe!”Andrew Bates, the White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary, wrote on X that the gesture was in the spirit of bipartisan unity embodied in the aftermath of 9/11. Credit: Jana Musser via Storyful