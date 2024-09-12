Stocks in play: Crescita Therapeutics Inc.
Will be presenting and participating in 1x1 meetings at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries on Thursday, September 26, at 1:00 PM (Local Time – PST). Serge Verreault, Chief Executive Officer, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion. Crescita Therapeutics Inc. shares T.CTX are trading unchanged at $0.60.
