Stocks in play: Coppernico Metals Inc.

Announced its common shares commence trading today on OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CPPMF”. This strategic quotation on the OTCQB Market, operated by OTC Markets Group in New York, marks an important step in expanding Coppernico’s exposure and accessibility to U.S. investors. The Company will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “COPR”. Coppernico Metals Inc. shares T.COPR are trading up $0.01 at $0.32.
