Stocks in play: Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

Has entered into an arrangement agreement with an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, whereby H.I.G has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, shareholders will receive C$5.50 per Common Share in cash, other than Common Shares held by certain shareholders who enter into rollover equity agreements. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. shares T.CTS are trading unchanged at $3.53.



