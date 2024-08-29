Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    23,241.59
    +114.61 (+0.50%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,623.28
    +31.10 (+0.56%)
     

  • DOW

    41,255.07
    +163.65 (+0.40%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7420
    -0.0020 (-0.27%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    76.63
    +2.11 (+2.83%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    81,749.30
    +1,720.90 (+2.15%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.77
    +0.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,550.00
    +12.20 (+0.48%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,195.24
    +6.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8750
    +0.0340 (+0.89%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,741.66
    +185.63 (+1.06%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    15.57
    -1.54 (-8.95%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,362.50
    +18.65 (+0.22%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,362.53
    -9.23 (-0.02%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6694
    +0.0045 (+0.68%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS OPEN HIGHER AFTER NVIDIA EARNINGS

The AI giant's quarterly profit, revenue guidance topped estimates but size of the beats fell short

Stocks in play: Collective Mining Ltd.

Baystreet.ca
·1 min read

Announced that a maiden drill program is now underway in the southern portion of the Plutus Target, which is one of a series of high-impact targets located within the Company's Guayabales Project located in Caldas, Colombia. Additionally, positive assay results from the now completed reconnaissance drill program at the Box Target are included herein. The Company currently has five drill rigs operating at the Guayabales Project as part of its fully funded and on-schedule 40,000-meter drilling program for 2024. Collective Mining Ltd. shares T.CNL are trading down $0.01 at $4.37.

Read: