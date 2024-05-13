Stocks in play: CI Global Asset Management
Announces the following regular cash distributions for the month ending May 31, in respect of the CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before May 31, to unitholders of record on May 24. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is May 23, with the exception of CI High Interest Savings ETF, CI Money Market ETF, and CI U.S. Money Market ETF, which have an ex-dividend date of May 24. CI Global Asset Management shares T.CIX are trading up $0.28 at $15.00.
