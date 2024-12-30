Stocks in play: CI Financial Corp.

In This Article:
Today reported preliminary total assets of $532.7 billion as at November 30, 2024, consisting of asset management assets of $140.1 billion, Canadian wealth management assets of $103.2 billion, Canadian custody assets of $34.5 billion, and U.S. wealth management assets of $254.9 billion. CI Financial Corp. shares T.CIX are trading unchanged at $30.91.
Read:
-
The Immunotherapy Boom: What It Means for the Future of Cancer Treatment
-
Cash-Flowing Colombian Oil Producer has Plans for 2025 Growth
-
From Crisis to Opportunity: How Advances in Immunotherapy Are Shaping the Oncology Sector
-
New Vaccine Technologies Lead the Charge as Global Immunization Efforts Evolve
-
The Race for Quantum Security: How Governments and Tech Giants Are Preparing for the Threat